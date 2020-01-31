Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver: Help end manhunt for deadly downtown Seattle shooting suspects

WANTED IN SEATTLE –

A massive manhunt is on for two ‘armed and dangerous’ felons accused of killing a woman and shooting 7 others, including a 9 year old boy.

Cell phone video recorded the chaos and carnage after the shootout at 3rd and Pine in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, January 22nd. You see sirens blaring and victims on the ground, as people tried to help stop the bleeding, everyone shocked at the sudden violence and bullets that cut down innocent victims in seconds.

The youngest victim was 9 year old Judah. He was on a field trip from Port Orchard with his family and friends when he was shot in the leg. That’s physical and mental trauma no child should ever have to endure.

Judah and all of the victims and their families deserve justice and to feel safe again.

There is team of officers working every day and night to track down the two suspects accused in the mass shooting.

I've been digging into the criminal pasts of Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver and can share some new photos of them you haven't seen before. My hope is that it will make it easier for someone to spot them.

Tolbert and Tolliver were both involved in a drive-by shooting in July of 2018, so they should never have been on the streets in the first place.

Marquise Tolbert is 6'1, weighs 190 pounds and may be taking the bus, or riding the light rail if he hasn’t stolen a car.

He has numerous tattoos including 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' on his right forearm, along with a rose and the message ‘Rest in Paridise’ and the name ‘Kendra Tolbert.’ His left forearm has an owl and the name ‘Lovasia.’ He haunts Burien, Kent and Bellevue looking for victims to steal from and is probably hiding in south King County.

William Tolliver is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He also has a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest for a domestic violence court order violation.

Taking a look at their long criminal histories is frustrating, including what Tolbert calls 'making money and chains' by attacking innocent women.

Tolbert has 21 arrests. Some of his most recent convictions are felonies. In June of 2018, police say he stole $1,000 dollars’ worth of goods from a Target in King County and tried to evade police when they tried to arrest him.

In August of 2018, he went after a woman inside a Michael`s store in Bellevue and violently snatched a necklace off the victim. She had scratches and a torn shirt. That`s considered 2nd Degree Robbery. In the robbery case, a police officer said, 'He kept telling me to go ahead and prove it in court. He continued to be confrontational and acted like it was not a big deal for him to be there.” But, when it comes to court appearances he doesn`t show up either. In 2017, a prosecutor said Tolbert had 18 warrants issued for his arrest after failing to appear since 2014.

William Tolliver has 44 arrests. Some of his most recent cases involve domestic violence. In May of 2019, a woman who has a child with Toliver filed a restraining order, saying Tolliver put a gun to her and threatened to kill her, their child and others. Tolliver has been charged for other domestic violence cases involving other women, not to mention theft and unlawful firearm charges.

"These guys are dangerous. They have weapons. They're certainly not afraid to use them. They may not come easy in this case, but please give any information to help get these guys, these armed suspects off the street."

Officers say Tolbert and Tolliver are probably still together in King County somewhere.

You should know that if you are sending either of them money or giving them a place to stay, police will arrest you and prosecutors will charge you with rendering criminal assistance.

They're going to get caught, so you might as well cash in. You will remain anonymous. You will never be asked to give your name, but submit any info you have at all, including their associates, possible locations, photos of them, or sightings through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone that you can download for free, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You can also go to www.p3tips.com.

My advice to these two young men: Surprise us all. Do the right thing for your families and those who care about you. Turn yourselves in, because it only gets harder from here on out.