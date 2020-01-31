Help ID suspect who stole gun from store in Spokane Valley, drives a white Toyota Tacoma pickup

WANTED IN SPOKANE VALLEY —

The Spokane Valley Police Department’s Investigative Unit needs your help identifying a man who boldy ripped-off a revolver from a gun store.

The photo of the suspect is not great, but hopefully by looking at it alongside the white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck detectives say he drove, someone will recognize who he is.

Detectives say he walked into the ‘American Pawn and Gun’ store on E. Sprague on January 10th. He reached over the counter while workers weren’t looking, grabbed a Rossi .357 caliber revolver from a gun case and put it in his pocket. Detectives say then, he casually chatted-it up with an employee for a while, with the gun on him, before leaving and driving off in his late 1990’s to early 2000’s Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 30`s, around 6’2”, 225 to 240 pounds, with brown hair and a beard.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.