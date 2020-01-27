3 University of Washington students tested for Coronavirus after traveling to China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Three University of Washington students who recently traveled to Wuhan, China are being tested for novel Coronavirus.

According to UW News, the students started showing symptoms after returning to Seattle. One student's test came back negative.

The results for the other two students, who both live on campus, are still pending. The school said the two students are in isolated housing and are being monitored until the test results come back.

Public Health - Seattle & King County said the students are being tested out of an abundance of caution. None of them were hospitalized.

As of Jan. 27, there were five confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus in the United States. The first case in the country was in Snohomish County, Washington.

There are also two cases in California and one each in Arizona and Illinois.

Health officials say all five patients recently traveled to Wuhan, China, which is the epicenter of the outbreak.

More than 80 people have died in China and more than 2,700 there are sick.

The University of Washington provided the following information:

We are asking everyone — and, importantly, students in communal living situations, including on-campus housing, fraternities and sororities — to take steps we always recommended to protect yourself and others, and to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, especially during cold and flu season:

Stay home when you are sick to prevent others from being exposed to your illness. If you see a health care provider for fever and cough, ask for a surgical mask to help prevent spread of infection when in the health care setting. Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and immediately dispose of the tissue. Wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.



If you have recently traveled to Wuhan, China, (within 14 days) and are having fever and respiratory symptoms (such as coughing or shortness of breath), contact your primary care provider. Call your health care provider before arriving so they can prepare for your visit.