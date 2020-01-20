Corey Houghton: Prolific Ford truck thief wanted in Pierce County

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find 50-year-old Corey Wayne Houghton. Detectives say he is a prolific Ford truck thief.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest on 1/17/20. He failed to show up for his sentencing hearing last week in Pierce County Superior Court after pleading guilty to Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission in the First Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

He was sentenced to 87 months in prison. Houghton has 12 prior felony convictions.

He told officers after his arrest last year for stealing a black Ford F-250 from a Gig Harbor Park and Ride that he started using a 1/2 gram of Mmethamphetamine immediately after his recent release from Larchmont Correctional Facility.

He admitted to removing the entire interior of the Ford along with the new tires and rims to sell. The truck was dumped behind some dumpsters in a new housing development in Renton.

Houghton was also seen driving a stolen white Ford F-350 dually stolen from a park and ride in Puyallup. He admitted to detectives that he knew it had been stolen. He was last known to live at 2817 9th St S.W. in Puyallup.

Houghton has green eyes, is 5’07” and 190 lbs.

He turns 51 years old on Sunday, January 26th, so let’s give him 3 hots and a cot and no cake for you!

If you can tell the task force where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit the tip at www.P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).