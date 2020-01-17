Jesus Perez: Grisly double murder suspect wanted after couple’s burned bodies found in rural field

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

A gruesome discovery in Yakima county: A couple’s burned bodies found in a rural field east of Moxee last week.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force says 20-year-old Jesus Perez is the suspect in the double homicide case.

He has an arrest warrant in Yakima County for two counts of 1st Degree Aggravated Murder — and needs to be found.

The two victims had been missing since December 30th, until their bodies were found in a field off Desmarais Rd. by the property owner last week on the 7th.

“They were boyfriend-girlfriend and the connection with those two is evidently they knew him, because they called him for a ride. The last time they were seen alive, they called him for a ride,” said Yakima County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jerrold Towell.

Detectives say a vehicle believed to be involved in the case has been located, but they need your help finding Perez.

He’s 5’6”, weighs 200 pounds and detectives say he had no criminal history before the killing’s he’s now accused of committing.

“The evidence that we have, he is directly-connected and he should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ What he is capable of at this point, after doing, or being involved in this is anything really, you know, so I don’t know how he got from where he was at in that pretty little picture, to where he’s at right now, I do not know. We do not have that part figured out,” said Sgt. Towell.

If you know where Jesus Perez is hiding, or have any information at all that you think could help the task force in Yakima County find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.