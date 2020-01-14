Check the latest school closures & delays
Check the latest weather warnings and watches
Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app

Top 5 takeaways from a thrilling Seahawks season

Posted 3:18 PM, January 14, 2020, by and , Updated at 03:21PM, January 14, 2020

The Seattle Seahawks celebrate after an interception late in the second quarter during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – The season may be over for the Seahawks, but there`s a lot to be proud of and a lot of promise for the future.

The Hawks finish the 2019 season with 12 wins and advanced to the NFL`s Elite Eight in the playoffs. Here`s a look at the Top 5 crowning achievements for the Hawks in 2019.

#5: Russell Wilson was an MVP frontrunner

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers in the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Wilson had an outstanding season and led the league in several categories – averaging 325 passing yards a game with a passer rating of 108.3. Wilson`s career-season was the engine that drove this team and his improvisational skills are unparalleled. With an offensive line that struggled with injury, Russ made something out of nothing on almost every play. He is simply a master at his position.

#4: The Jadaveon Clowney trade

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 08: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks tackles Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field on September 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Just ahead of the season opener, general manager John Schneider pulled off one of the greatest moves of his career after landing the All-Pro pass-rusher in exchange for a third-round draft pick and a pair of players on the bubble to make the team at all.

Clowney`s performance was unsteady, but he dominated at times, and his presence filled a massive gap for the Seahawks D-line. Other major moves like the addition of Quandre Diggs proved that Seattle’s front office will make magic happen in the offseason.

#3: The Seahawks set a new franchise record with eight road wins

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Kicker Jason Myers #5 of the Seattle Seahawks is carried off the field after making the winning 42 yard field goal in overtime to win 27-24 over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It was strange to see the Hawks drop four at home, but their ability to escape with wins on the road is a testament to their tenacity. The team earned the most number of road wins in franchise history and proved they can win anywhere and on anyone’s terms.

#2: DK Metcalf exceeds expectations

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a reception for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Questions loomed around the Ole Miss receiver during the NFL draft. Analysts were critical of Metcalf’s route running ability and his durability after he suffered a major injury in 2018, but the second-round pick silenced them all and capped the season with a rookie-record 160 receiving yards in the Wild Card game.

A lot of teams are surely kicking themselves for passing on Metcalf, but not the Seahawks. The retirement of Doug Baldwin hurt. But between Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle’s receiving corps is in good hands.

#24…err… #1: The return of Beast Mode

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball for a first down in the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

How incredible was it to see Marshawn Lynch back in a Seahawks uniform? It was a sight most of us never thought we`d see again.

In almost Hollywood fashion, Lynch was called up after injuries ended the seasons of Seattle’s top three running backs, and he provided some punch that we needed down the stretch. On the field, Lynch didn’t deliver the ‘Beast Quake’ performance that many dreamed of. But when the season seemed lost, the return of Beast Mode electrified a city and made anything possible.

In the end, there’s a lot for 12s to be proud of this year. This was definitely a season to remember, and perhaps it’ll be the prelude for greater things to come.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.