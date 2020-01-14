Top 5 takeaways from a thrilling Seahawks season

SEATTLE – The season may be over for the Seahawks, but there`s a lot to be proud of and a lot of promise for the future.

The Hawks finish the 2019 season with 12 wins and advanced to the NFL`s Elite Eight in the playoffs. Here`s a look at the Top 5 crowning achievements for the Hawks in 2019.

#5: Russell Wilson was an MVP frontrunner

Wilson had an outstanding season and led the league in several categories – averaging 325 passing yards a game with a passer rating of 108.3. Wilson`s career-season was the engine that drove this team and his improvisational skills are unparalleled. With an offensive line that struggled with injury, Russ made something out of nothing on almost every play. He is simply a master at his position.

#4: The Jadaveon Clowney trade

Just ahead of the season opener, general manager John Schneider pulled off one of the greatest moves of his career after landing the All-Pro pass-rusher in exchange for a third-round draft pick and a pair of players on the bubble to make the team at all.

Clowney`s performance was unsteady, but he dominated at times, and his presence filled a massive gap for the Seahawks D-line. Other major moves like the addition of Quandre Diggs proved that Seattle’s front office will make magic happen in the offseason.

#3: The Seahawks set a new franchise record with eight road wins

It was strange to see the Hawks drop four at home, but their ability to escape with wins on the road is a testament to their tenacity. The team earned the most number of road wins in franchise history and proved they can win anywhere and on anyone’s terms.

#2: DK Metcalf exceeds expectations

Questions loomed around the Ole Miss receiver during the NFL draft. Analysts were critical of Metcalf’s route running ability and his durability after he suffered a major injury in 2018, but the second-round pick silenced them all and capped the season with a rookie-record 160 receiving yards in the Wild Card game.

A lot of teams are surely kicking themselves for passing on Metcalf, but not the Seahawks. The retirement of Doug Baldwin hurt. But between Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle’s receiving corps is in good hands.

#24…err… #1: The return of Beast Mode

How incredible was it to see Marshawn Lynch back in a Seahawks uniform? It was a sight most of us never thought we`d see again.

In almost Hollywood fashion, Lynch was called up after injuries ended the seasons of Seattle’s top three running backs, and he provided some punch that we needed down the stretch. On the field, Lynch didn’t deliver the ‘Beast Quake’ performance that many dreamed of. But when the season seemed lost, the return of Beast Mode electrified a city and made anything possible.

In the end, there’s a lot for 12s to be proud of this year. This was definitely a season to remember, and perhaps it’ll be the prelude for greater things to come.