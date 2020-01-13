Around 30 cars involved in multiple crashes along SR 520 bridge near Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Traffic has completely stalled at the westbound SR 520 floating bridge between Bellevue and Seattle after icy conditions caused dozens of cars to lose control Monday night.

UPDATE: @wastatepatrol is now turning people around so WSDOT maintenance crews can treat the westbound lanes of the SR 520 floating bridge. We also plan to treat the eastbound lanes of the bridge. There is still no ETA for reopening the westbound lanes. pic.twitter.com/WDPbyfcZwp — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 14, 2020

WSDOT says crews are responding after approximately 30 cars, including a bus, crashed on the east side of the bridge around 6 p.m. Authorities are urging drivers to use alternate routes along I-90 or I-405.

The department is warning of slick road conditions caused by freezing temperatures coupled with the wind chill.

Despite the number of cars involved, WSP says there were no major injuries.

There is no estimate for reopening.

