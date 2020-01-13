Check the latest school closures & delays

Around 30 cars involved in multiple crashes along SR 520 bridge near Bellevue

Posted 6:47 PM, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 07:37PM, January 13, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Traffic has completely stalled at the westbound SR 520 floating bridge between Bellevue and Seattle after icy conditions caused dozens of cars to lose control Monday night.

WSDOT says crews are responding after approximately 30 cars, including a bus, crashed on the east side of the bridge around 6 p.m. Authorities are urging drivers to use alternate routes along I-90 or I-405.

The department is warning of slick road conditions caused by freezing temperatures coupled with the wind chill.

Despite the number of cars involved, WSP says there were no major injuries.

There is no estimate for reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

