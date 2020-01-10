Check the latest school alerts & bus route changes

Washington hires John Donovan as offensive coordinator

Posted 11:20 AM, January 10, 2020

SEATTLE — New Washington coach Jimmy Lake has made his first major coaching hire. The school says John Donovan will be the Huskies’ new offensive coordinator

It’s not as splashy of a hire as some Washington fans were hoping for after Bush Hamdan was fired.

Donovan has spent five years as a college offensive coordinator. He was at Vanderbilt for three years and spent two years at Penn State.

Donovan was fired at Penn State after the 2015 season. He spent the past four seasons working on the offensive staff of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Donovan will also be Washington’s quarterbacks coach.

