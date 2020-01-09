× Weather shelters open ahead of frigid temps

SEATTLE — A cold snap is in the forecast.

Sunday night through all of next week looks “cold as ice,” says Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce. Lows will be in the 20s for all, with highs expected not much above freezing.

Below is a list of cold weather shelters expected to be open during the cold snap.

Anyone looking for shelter in the area should dial 211, a shelter service provided by the United Way.

King County

King County Administration Building – 500 4th Avenue, Seattle

Seattle Human Services Department – 700 5th Ave Suite 5800

Snohomish County

Snohomish Evangelical Free Church – 210 Avenue B, Snohomish

Monroe New Hope Fellowship – 1012 W Main St

Marysville Salvation Army – 1108 State Ave, Marysville

Everett Shelter

South County Cold Weather Shelter

Pierce County

Avvrdd Point for Housing – (253) 682-3401

Family Housing Network

Salvation Army

Rescue Mission

Helping Hand House

Phoebe House

YWCA

Family Renewal Shelter

Agape House

Guadalupe House

Living Access Support Alliance

Network Tacoma

Exodus Housing

Kitsap County

Kingston, Village Green Community, 26159 Dulay Road NE

Poulsbo, Gateway Fellowship Church, 18901 8th Ave NE

Silverdale, Silverdale Methodist Church, 9982 Silverdale Way NW

Port Orchard, Port Orchard Methodist Church, 725 Kitsap St

Bremerton, Salvation Army, 832 6th St