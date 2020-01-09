Weather shelters open ahead of frigid temps
SEATTLE — A cold snap is in the forecast.
Sunday night through all of next week looks “cold as ice,” says Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce. Lows will be in the 20s for all, with highs expected not much above freezing.
Below is a list of cold weather shelters expected to be open during the cold snap.
Anyone looking for shelter in the area should dial 211, a shelter service provided by the United Way.
King County
King County Administration Building – 500 4th Avenue, Seattle
Seattle Human Services Department – 700 5th Ave Suite 5800
Snohomish County
Snohomish Evangelical Free Church – 210 Avenue B, Snohomish
Monroe New Hope Fellowship – 1012 W Main St
Marysville Salvation Army – 1108 State Ave, Marysville
Everett Shelter
South County Cold Weather Shelter
Pierce County
Avvrdd Point for Housing – (253) 682-3401
Agape House
Living Access Support Alliance
Kitsap County
Kingston, Village Green Community, 26159 Dulay Road NE
Poulsbo, Gateway Fellowship Church, 18901 8th Ave NE
Silverdale, Silverdale Methodist Church, 9982 Silverdale Way NW
Port Orchard, Port Orchard Methodist Church, 725 Kitsap St
Bremerton, Salvation Army, 832 6th St