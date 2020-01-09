Three arrested in Tacoma shooting death

TACOMA — Three people are facing murder charges in connection with the Jan. 5 shooting death of a 25-year-old Tacoma man.

According to Tacoma Police, officers responded about 1 a.m. Jan. 5 to a shooting at a house in the 3800 block of North 21st St.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

Police have not identified the victim, but his family has identified him on a GoFundMe page as Brian Cendejas. They said he was a “loving uncle, brother and son” who was shot by someone he knew.

Detectives served two search warrants Wednesday evening (Jan. 8) and later arrested three suspects. They were booked into the Pierce County Jail on second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges. Q13 does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma Police Department.