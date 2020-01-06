River flooding expected Tuesday, lowland snow possible later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Wicked weather is in the forecast this week, making it tough for travelers.

Tuesday will be wet and breezy for all. Rivers will be running high and fast and a few rivers will flood, remember to “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Flood warnings have been issued for the Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls and near Carnation. The river near the Falls will reach flood stage around midnight and near Carnation around 8 am Tuesday. #wawxhttps://t.co/UNFaxh5HNA pic.twitter.com/h80bWcV7hu — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 7, 2020

The snow level Tuesday will be high, so it’ll just be rain for the Passes.

Wednesday will be colder with less rain so river flooding should end. Wednesday will bring snow back to the passes for another day of slow travel up there.

The lowlands don’t look too bad Wednesday but there will be a Convergence zone and thunderstorms with hail will form there. A town like Lake Stevens or Monroe could even get a little snow Thursday morning.

Thursday morning shows snow levels coming down to the surface but this first round will NOT mess up the roads. This is the start of some cold days that look to last for over a week. Updates to follow. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ORJQeNcJgj — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) January 7, 2020

Most of Thursday for most of us will just have passing rain showers, but it will be much colder with highs only around 41 degrees.

Friday looks breezy and wet with lots of mountain snow.

Starting Saturday night we will be cool enough for some lowland snow lasting through next week. Stay tuned as we get close enough to actually start putting out snowfall totals for each day.

The main story here is that this is the first real winter-type weather we have had to deal with since last February.