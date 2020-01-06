Police arrest 4 people in downtown Seattle protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Four people were arrested as tensions escalated at a rally by a conservative group in downtown Seattle.

Police warned people that there would be a heavy presence downtown on Sunday with two separate demonstrations taking place near Seattle City Hall.

Video from Seattle Police shows a woman dressed in black, running towards someone else and starts to hit that person with her fist. She was arrested for misdemeanor assault, while three men were arrested for throwing gravel and debris at officers.

A right-wing group called The Three Percenters had a permit to be at the city hall plaza where they were met by a counter-rally by a group called Community and Labor against Fascism.

At one point, police had to form a buffer with bikes and fencing between the two groups and officers arrested three men after gravel and debris were thrown at officers.