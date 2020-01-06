Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let’s survive cancer in 2020

Posted 2:10 PM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 02:21PM, January 6, 2020

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek presents the Hart Memorial Trophy during the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(AP) – Alex Trebek has a message of support for Congressman John Lewis as both fight pancreatic cancer. Trebek said as the new year begins, they should focus on completing 2020 as cancer survivors.

The Georgia Democrat announced his diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer in late December. “Jeopardy!” host Trebek made his illness public last March and has shared his progress and setbacks.

Trebek continues hosting the quiz show, and took on a special prime-time contest as well. “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” with top contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, begins airing Tuesday on ABC.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.