Suspect arrested in terrifying White Center pizza shop robbery

SEATAC, Wash. -- Authorities say a suspect is in custody in a terrifying White Center pizza shop robbery that was caught on video.

The robbery happened Monday at Southside Pizza on 16th Avenue SW. Officials say the suspect entered through a back door and headed to an office, where Southside employee Brittany Brophy was counting cash at closing time.

Video shows the man assault her while trying to grab the money. Once he got a hold of it, he left out the same back door and fled, officials say.

The King County Sheriff's Office said that the 28-year-old suspect was arrested Friday by SeaTac Police. He will be booked in jail for investigation of robbery.

Brophy told Q13 News on Thursday that she escaped from the incident with a bloody nose and is already back at work.

"You know, I've been through a little bit in my life, so it was scary for the moment, and having me be 5 foot 2 and the only person around to take care of myself," Brophy said. "But all in all I just knew I was gonna be okay, that I just needed to get out of there and it was going to be okay."

The suspect will be identified when he is formally charged.