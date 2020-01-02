Suspect sought in terrifying White Center robbery caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. -- Authorities are searching for the suspect in a terrifying King County robbery that was caught on video.

The King County Sheriff's Office shared video of the Monday robbery at a pizza shop in the 9800 block of 16th Avenue SW in White Center. Officials say the suspect entered through a back door and headed to an office, where an employee was counting cash at closing time.

The man then assaulted the employee while trying to grab the money. Once he got a hold of it, he left out the same back door and fled, officials say.

The suspect is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and was wearing a black winter hat, black sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike sandals at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3311.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Submit the information anonymously at http://www.P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.