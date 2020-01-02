Man hospitalized after being shot by police in Centralia

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Authorities say a man was shot by police Thursday evening in Centralia.

It happened in the 600 block of South Tower Avenue after Centralia Police say a business reported that the man was trespassing.

Officials say the man threatened police with a walking stick and an officer shot him. The man was hospitalized and was undergoing surgery as of Thursday evening.

No officers were injured. The officer who shot him has been placed on administrative leave, police said.

