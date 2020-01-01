Suspected serial killer faces murder charge in 1970s case

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A suspected serial killer will soon return to Clark County, Washington to be charged with the murder of a teen found dead in the 1970s.

KOIN-TV reports Warren Forrest has been behind bars since 1978, serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake.

But he’s suspected of abducting and killing a total of seven women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River.

One of those girls was Martha Morrison. Prosecutors in Clark County recently issued a first-degree murder warrant against Forrest for Morrison’s killing.

Forrest is expected to be transferred from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to appear in Clark County court sometime next week.

