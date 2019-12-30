Suspect in murder of Snohomish Co. man whose body was found near logging road arrested in California

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A 32-year-old suspect accused of killing a Snohomish County man whose body was found near a logging road in Skykomish has been arrested in California.

The body of Brandt Stewart, 34, was found Dec. 23 near a logging road in Skykomish. His death was ruled a homicide, though detectives haven’t said how Stewart died.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, this past weekend, detectives identified a suspect in Stewart’s death and had reason to believe he had fled to Red Bluff, California.

Detectives drove to Red Bluff and coordinated with local law enforcement to arrest the 32-year-old man as he left a hotel room.

He was arrested for murder and booked into a California jail, where he’s awaiting extradition back to Washington state.

“Despite limited resources in our Major Crimes Unit, our detectives worked tirelessly to identify and arrest a suspect in this case in just six days,” King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of their work and grateful for their incredible efforts to seek justice for Mr. Stewart’s family.”