Family remembers aspiring musician killed in SR 509 shooting

SEATTLE -- A man has died after being shot while driving on State Route 509 Sunday evening.

The family of 20-year-old James Richardson says he was an aspiring musician who was beginning to get attention from listeners and Seattle-based music outlets.

"His music touched everyone. There was people from out of state that didn't know my brother and said 'I don't know who you are but I've heard your song and it's dope,'" said Richardson's older sister Dellicia McGee. Like my brother's music traveled and it touched a lot of souls."

Richardson, known by fans as Tanaa Money, grew up in South Seattle in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

"He used to always wake me up and say 'Mom, mom I love you. I’m home.' And I’d say 'Thank you son for waking me up to let me know you’re home so I can sleep in peace knowing my baby’s home,'" his mother Keshia McGee said.

Richardson's uncle Tim McGee says James was very much loved and leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

"His music came from a place it came from his heart. You know he rapped about his son. He rapped about his relationship. He rapped about his struggles," Tim said.

Washington State Patrol shut down SR 509 just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday after Richardson was shot and killed. Detectives are investigating and searching for the shooter.

"I got this call that they took my baby and I won’t hear him shaking me saying 'Mom I’m home.' I can’t hear that no more. I’m sleeping in his room. That’s the closest thing I can get to my son. Laying in his bed wishing he would come home," Keshia said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Submit the information anonymously at http://www.P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.