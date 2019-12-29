× Tool library puts out call for construction help after theft in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY — The South King Tool Library has plans to open a new building in 2020 that is currently under construction to provide free access to tools, equipment and training but now the non-profit is in urgent need of help. Surveillance video showed a burglar breaking into the temporary storage containers at about 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

“Someone bent in the door, came in and helped themselves to probably $2000 worth of tools and scooted off into the woods behind the building,” said South King Tool Library Executive Director Amanda Miller. Federal Way Police have increased patrols and are trying to identify the suspect while tool library organizers work to secure the building. They have a blueprint but need assistance to complete the project to secure the tools.

“What we need is to get the community together, to get experienced builders to come in and help us finish and secure this building,” said South King Tool Library Founder and Board Treasurer Jeannette Jurgensen.