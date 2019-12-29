Tool library puts out call for construction help after theft in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY — The South King Tool Library has plans to open a new building in 2020 that is currently under construction to provide free access to tools, equipment and training but now the non-profit is in urgent need of help. Surveillance video showed a burglar breaking into the temporary storage containers at about 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Federal Way Police have increased patrols and are trying to identify the suspect while tool library organizers work to secure the building. They have a blueprint but need assistance to complete the project to secure the tools.
“What we need is to get the community together, to get experienced builders to come in and help us finish and secure this building,” said South King Tool Library Founder and Board Treasurer Jeannette Jurgensen.
They are also seeking donations to purchase building materials. You can find more information here .
If you have any information on the suspect or the tools that were stolen, contact Federal Way Police and reference case #19-15709. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at http://www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.