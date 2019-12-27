Changes coming to recycling in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, WA - Starting January 1st, Changes are coming to how you recycle in Tacoma.

In the fall, the city voted on new recycling polices. The reason was to address the increasing cost for services due to China changing its recycling standards.

One of the biggest changes customers will see is a $2.82 per month increase on their recycling bill. That equals $33.84 per year.

Customers will also no longer be able to have curbside pickup for shredded paper, or plastic.

The city suggests going to recycling centers to dispose of those items.

Glass is another item that will no longer be permitted for curbside pickup, however that will not take effect until the city creates an alternative option for residents.

The city is working to create five different drop-off stations for glass. Until those sites are determined, glass will still be picked up at your curb.

Jeff Stimson lives in Tacoma. He says he understands the city’s need to make the changes.

“You got to do what you got to do, if costs have gone up, they’re going to have to cut services or increase prices, and it is what it is,” he said.

The city says families who are on payment assistance will be exempt from the recycling increase.

For more information on these changes click here.