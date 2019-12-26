Woman, 2 pets found dead in Bellingham condo after attempted murder-suicide

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A woman and two pets are dead and her husband is in the hospital after a reported attempted murder-suicide gone awry.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 26) to a reported murder-suicide at a condominium complex in the 900 block of Marine Drive.

Deputies found a 58-year-old woman dead in her apartment from an apparent gunshot wound and her husband, a 56-year-old man, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

A dog and a cat were also found shot to death inside the apartment.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the people shot, nor have they released a possible motive for the shooting.