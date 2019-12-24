White Christmas? Doubtful, but model suggests chance for a few snowflakes above 1,000 feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A front is approaching on Christmas Eve and bringing showers over our coast.

A few of those showers could sneak inland much later Tuesday -- but the bulk of Christmas Eve day will see increasing clouds and cooler afternoon highs, near 43.

The EURO model is suggesting a chance for a few snowflakes Christmas morning - above 1000 feet. If that happens, it likely won't be anything significant. The weakening front could give a few early Christmas rain showers. By Christmas afternoon, we'll dry out and highs will be near average in the mid 40s.

Thursday looks to be dry.

Friday through the weekend, models aren't agreeing on whether it will be dry or wet. I went with a chance for a few showers each day, but stay tuned for updates.

The next round of steadier rain could be late Sunday into Monday keeping the Seahawks game soggy.

Normal highs for this part of December are 35 in the morning and 44 in the afternoon. We'll be pretty close to that for the rest of 2019.