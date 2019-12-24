‘It’s blessing to one another’: Santa surprises Washington children with gifts donated by Q13 viewers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Several families across the Pacific Northwest received a surprise visit from Santa and his elves Tuesday.

It was all made possible by everyone who took part in Q13’s toy drive with Les Schwab this holiday season.

All the volunteers really making a difference and making sure everyone has a chance to enjoy the holiday.

"Bringing Christmas spirit all around and back again, you know,” said Jessica Carpenter after her daughter received a surprise gift. “Oftentimes we forget what it’s about, but it’s blessing to one another so that we do get our blessing later on, and I am definitely blessed today. So, thank you to Santa and all of his elves."