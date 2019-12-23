Rapoport: Marshawn Lynch traveling to Seattle Monday to meet with Seahawks

SEATTLE — Is Beast Mode making a Seattle comeback?

According to NFL Network writer and analyst Ian Rapoport, maybe.

Lynch, who spent six seasons in Seattle and retired with the Oakland Raiders after last season, has told people he plans to travel to Seattle Monday to discuss his potential return, Rapaport reports.

Marshawn Lynch and the #Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. #BeastMode could be back in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

It may have seemed like a far-fetched idea a few weeks ago, but that was before the Seahawks lost three running backs to injuries over the past two weeks.

Their top two running backs – Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise – were both seriously injured during Sunday’s devastating loss to the Cardinals at home. With Carson’s hip injury and Prosise’s probable broken arm, they’re both out for likely the rest of the season.

The team was already without Rashaad Penny, who is also out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

The Seahawks have secured a playoff bid, but where they land in the NFC West rankings largely depends on a win against the 49ers at home Sunday and losses by other NFC teams.

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Lynch isn’t the only former Seahawk making a visit to the team. Sources tell Garafolo that former running back Robert Turbin is also meeting with the team soon.