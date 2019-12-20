Storm brings flooding, power outages to western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Flood watches and warnings continue this morning after 16 hours straight of heavy rain and much more to come.

There are road closed signs along 76th Avenue in Kent, where a nearby creek overflowed into the streets. The closure is between 21000 and 21800 blocks.

Officials are asking people to steer clear and not to drive through floodwaters.

In Bellevue, classes are canceled Eastgate Elementary because of flooding in the area.

@cityofkent has road closed signs on 76th Ave S due heavy rains flooding a nearby creek. Despite the signs blocking the streets, dozens of drivers are ignoring them. City is urging people to find an alternate route, especially ahead of the morning rush is it could impact traffic. pic.twitter.com/vEIHJZEci3 — Franque Thompson (@FranqueThompson) December 20, 2019

And in Tacoma, there are reports of flooding at Pacific Avenue and S. 26th Avenue.

Skokomish Valley Rd is closed in Mason County due to flooding. Mason County official say plan your route accordingly.

The King County Flood Warning Center has also issued a Phase 3 flood alert for the Tolt River, with moderate flooding possible upstream of Carnation. The Flood Warning Center has also issued a Phase 2 flood alert for the Snoqualmie River, where minor flooding is now possible in low-lying areas of the Snoqualmie Valley.

About 3 to 6 inches of rainfall is expected by Saturday, along with heavy snow and possibly freezing rain in the mountains. Another 5-10 inches of snow is also expected in the Cascades.

Multiple utility companies reported outages this morning. Click here for Seattle City Light's outage map, here for PSE's outage map, and here for Snohomish PUD's outage map.

