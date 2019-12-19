Making waves: Huge sea lions spotted hanging out on a boat in Olympia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA -- Two huge sea lions are making waves on the water - and the internet - after they were spotted on a boat in the Eld Inlet.

The shows the two "water doggos" relaxing on what appears to be an empty boat floating in the middle of the inlet. It's pretty close to toppling over from so much weight.

In another video posted on YouTube, you can see a third sea lion trying to join the party to no avail.

Josh Phillips, owner of Olympia-based Spawn Fly Fish, spotted the sea lion party while on his boat near The Evergreen State College. His video, seen above, has been viewed more than a million times on social media.