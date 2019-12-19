Chains required on Snoqualmie Pass as avalanche danger grows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. -- Winter weather is making for tough travel conditions across the Pacific Northwest, especially in the Cascade Mountains.

As of Thursday evening, chains were required for all vehicles (except all-wheel drive) on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass. Travel times in both directions were about 30 minutes longer than normal.

About six inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday on the pass. After a break in the morning, snow began falling again shortly after noon.

Avalanche danger ranged from moderate in the central Cascades to considerable in the southern and northern Cascades, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews are watching as the conditions change, but for now the areas that normally pose a problem are not full of snow yet.

"We’re staffed up for tonight, our day shift crew is fully staffed in anticipation for today and the night crew for tonight," said Kevin Nicholson with WSDOT. "Supposed to snow tonight and into tomorrow."

When the snow comes down so hard it also creates a visibility issue.

Meteorologists said it's possible that the snow could change over to freezing rain, before switching back to snow again.

