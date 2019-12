KING COUNTY, Wash. — Officials say a magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded Wednesday near Fall City.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) said the earthquake happened at 7:10 p.m. about 3.6 miles northeast of Fall City at a depth of about 10.5 miles.

It’s unclear if there were any damage reports. Snoqualmie Police said the earthquake did set off security alarms.

Yep, that was an earthquake. You’ll be ok. Please don’t call 911 unless it is an emergency. Post on Twitter and Facebook instead. #earthquake #WAwx — SnoqualmiePoliceDept (@SnoqualmieWAPD) December 19, 2019

PNSN is asking anyone who felt the earthquake to report it.