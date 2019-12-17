USO Northwest offers free gift wrapping at Sea-Tac Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Volunteers at Sea-Tac Airport are making life a little more merry for holiday travelers.

Each year, USO Northwest’s volunteers and Sea-Tac International Airport provide complimentary gift-wrapping inside the concourse for departing passengers after they go through the TSA security checkpoint.

Matt Sult, USO Northwest’s Sea-Tac Center manager, says folks are already stressed enough without the thought of having to get a wrapped gift through security.

"Our USO volunteers will happily provide gift wrapping for your gift for your friends or family,” says Sult. "As long as you can get through TSA, we can square away your gift wrapping requirements."

The service is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

All donations received through the gift wrapping program benefit the USO Northwest and the military service members and their families.

This year, the donations will be used to buy new chairs for the snack area.

“We appreciate everyone coming out to support the USO and the volunteers here at the airport,” he said.

The gift wrapping stations will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Dec. 24.

The gift wrapping is just one of several holiday offerings at the airport this year. Passengers can look forward to entertainment through December 24, including a daily parade with live performances, carols and music.

Sult also put out a plea for volunteers.

"The USO center at Sea-Tac Airport is one of eight that operates 24/7, 365 days per year. We're in dire need of volunteers who can come in and work from midnight until 6 a.m.," says Sult.

Passenger traffic is expected to start picking up later this week, with an estimated 163,750 passengers coming through on Friday. The airport expects over two million travelers between December 19 and January 2.