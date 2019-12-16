60 mph speed limit returning to part of I-5 in Tacoma this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA – By Friday, Dec. 20, the 50 mph speed limit in place for roughly eight miles of I-5 in Tacoma will be down to three miles.

The speed limit was reduced in April to 50 mph for an eight-mile stretch of northbound and southbound I-5 in Tacoma in response to an uptick in crashes around work zones.

Now that some of that construction work has wrapped, contractor crews working for the State Department of Transportation will move the signs designating the reduced speed zone section.

Once the signs are repositioned, roughly three miles along the I-5 – Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road Southbound HOV project will remain at the reduced, 50 mph limit.

The rest of the interstate in this area will return to a 60 mph speed limit.

New reduced speed limit areas

The speed limit reduction on northbound I-5 will now begin at milepost 133.06 near M Street and continue to milepost 136.19 at Port of Tacoma Road.

The speed limit reduction on southbound I-5 still begins at milepost 136.67, but now ends at milepost 133.86 at the I-705 interchange.

Once major construction is complete, WSDOT expects to raise the speed limit back to its pre-construction 60 mph limit throughout the area.