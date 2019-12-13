Police: Guns seized from home after teen brings ammo to Shorecrest High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORELINE, Wash. -- Shoreline Police seized a number of weapons from the home of a teenager accused of bringing ammunition to school this week.

Thursday night, police served an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) on the home of a 14-year-old student at Shorecrest High School.

While the guns belong to the adults in the home, detectives got the protection order filed against the boy and his 13-year-old sister. Officials say there have been documented incidents in the past with both teens.

It's the first time in King County there's been a protection order like this filed against juveniles.

In the home, officials discovered several rifles and handguns registered to the parents of the student. Investigators say all the guns were stored in gun safes.

The incidents started last Friday after a Shorecrest student turned over ammunition and a magazine to his mother. He told her he got them from a friend.

On Monday, school officials found ammo on several other students who say they also got it from the same student, according to the protection order.

When police searched the student's backpack, they found nearly 200 rounds of ammo for various different guns. The 14-year-old told investigators he brought it to school because he wanted to show his friends.

Administrators put Shorecrest High School on lockdown Monday and canceled classes Wednesday to investigate potential threats.

While detectives determined there was no credible school shooting threat at Shorecrest High, they felt it was important to make sure that the couple's two children can't have access to guns.

That's something they want to make clear in this case: they say the gun seizure isn't just because the couple's son had ammo in his backpack. They say there's a past with him as well as his 13-year-old sister.

"In April, he got access to his father's handgun because he wanted to see what a gun felt like to fire off. He loaded it and shot it in the house, shot it through a wall, nearly missing someone," King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The protection order says law enforcement previously investigated the boy's sister after she allegedly sent messages to friends expressing a desire to kill another classmate and referenced bringing a gun to school.

The children's parents will have a chance to argue to a judge why their guns should be returned to them at an upcoming court hearing. If the judge sides with law enforcement, their guns can be seized for up to a year.