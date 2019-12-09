4-year-old girls climb to safety after father killed in Whidbey Island crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- A pair of young twin girls are safe after climbing out of a car after it crashed off an embankment, killing their father.

State Patrol said it happened Friday night on Whidbey Island. The 4-year-old girls were riding with their father when the car crashed into some trees about 200 feet off Bob Galbreath Road.

Troopers said the man wasn't wearing a seat belt and likely was killed on impact.

The girls were in booster seats in the back seat. Troopers say they unbuckled themselves and crawled out of the vehicle, making their way back to the road.

A driver spotted them and called 911.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.