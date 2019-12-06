#HelpSanta: Donate to the Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive

Police search for suspect after man shot and killed in Burlington

Posted 4:04 PM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, December 6, 2019

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Friday in Burlington.

Burlington Police say Christian Flores, 19, of Sedro Wooley is being sought in connection with the shooting, which happened at 11:34 a.m. in the 100 block of South Burlington Boulevard.

Police found the shooting victim, a 23-year-old  Skagit County man, in a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to a release.

Officials released two photos of the suspect, and say he’s believed to be armed and dangerous. They believe he was aided in fleeing the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 360-428-3211.

Photo Gallery

Burlington High School and West View Elementary School were placed on lockdown after the shooting as a precaution. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated. We will have live reports on Q13 News at 4 and 5 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.