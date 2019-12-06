Police search for suspect after man shot and killed in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Friday in Burlington.

Burlington Police say Christian Flores, 19, of Sedro Wooley is being sought in connection with the shooting, which happened at 11:34 a.m. in the 100 block of South Burlington Boulevard.

Police found the shooting victim, a 23-year-old Skagit County man, in a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to a release.

Officials released two photos of the suspect, and say he’s believed to be armed and dangerous. They believe he was aided in fleeing the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 360-428-3211.

Burlington High School and West View Elementary School were placed on lockdown after the shooting as a precaution. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated. We will have live reports on Q13 News at 4 and 5 p.m.