Father’s girlfriend arrested in death of 3-year-old Bellingham girl

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 3-year-old girl brought to a hospital with a brain bleed has died, and her father’s girlfriend is accused of causing her death.

According to Bellingham Police, a woman called 911 the morning of Nov. 27 to report a child possibly choking on something. The child, a 3-year-old girl, was taken St. Joseph’s and treated for hypothermia, but staff also found she was suffering from a brain bleed.

She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where doctors told investigators the toddler appeared to have symptoms of shaken baby syndrome. Doctors said there were no signs of choking and they suspected abuse.

She died a few days later on Nov. 30.

Investigators said they believe the child had been the victim of a pattern of abuse, as evidenced by healing broken bones, other injuries and reports from Child Protective Services.

The girlfriend of the child’s father, a 27-year-old woman, was arrested Thursday (Dec. 5) in the 4100 block of Cordata Parkway. She was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. Q13 does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

This is a developing story. Tune in to Q13 News at 4 and 5 p.m. for updates and interviews with the victim’s family.