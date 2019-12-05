Pierce Co. deputies say armed robber shot two gas stations clerks in two days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLAND, Wash. -- Pierce County deputies are asking residents to stay clear of Portland Avenue and 104th Street East in Midland as they search for a man they believed shot two gas station clerks in two separate armed robberies over the past two days.

They said the suspect who shot a Chevron clerk just before 6 a.m. Thursday is the same man who shot a 7-11 clerk in the leg in Tacoma early Wednesday morning. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the suspect shot the 7-11 clerk because he didn't move fast enough when he demanded money.

Images of unidentified suspect who shot gas station clerk during robbery this morning. Suspect described as black male, at least 6' tall, slender; wearing black ski mask, black hooded jacket, dark blue sweats, purple gloves. Armed with handgun. pic.twitter.com/y5AEnhKyWV — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 5, 2019

Residents in the area are asked to stay indoors, and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is the second armed robbery and shooting of a convenience store clerk in the Tacoma area in the past two days. An with a similar description shot a 7-11 clerk in the leg early Wednesday morning while trying to rob the store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.