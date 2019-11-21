Stabbing in Seattle’s International District leaves man in critical condition

SEATTLE – A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday with serious injuries after he was stabbed, according to the Seattle Police Department.
The attack happened along 4th Avenue S and S Jackson Street around 1 p.m. in Seattle’s International District. Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, was stabbed after getting into an argument with another man.
He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
The suspect, only described by police as an adult man, was arrested and had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.