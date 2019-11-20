× Lawsuit alleging negligence by Seattle Children’s for mold related sicknesses

SEATTLE – Earlier this week Seattle Children’s CEO Jeff Sperring making no excuses for the deadly mold problem at his hospital. They now believe that complications from Aspergillus mold has killed 6 patients since 2001.

“Looking back we should have made the connections sooner simply put we failed,” Sperring said.

The culprit they say is the air handling units serving its operating rooms.

In addition to 6 deaths, 8 patients have been sickened.

Now the parents of one those sickened patients is suing the hospital saying it did not “take reasonably prudent measures to prevent Aspergillus.”

Attorney Tyler Goldberg-Hoss is representing parents Virginia Tom and Peter Tom of Whatcom County. The family says the illness was caused by the hospital’s negligence.

He says the teenage boy underwent brain surgery for a benign tumor in 2018 when he contracted aspergillus meningitis. Thankfully the teenager survived but the family says he is still undergoing treatment for the infection.