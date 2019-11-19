WATCH LIVE: Current and former White House officials testify in impeachment hearings

Washington bans vape products containing vitamin E acetate

Posted 1:36 PM, November 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:37PM, November 19, 2019

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state has banned the sale of vapor products containing vitamin E acetate.

The state Board of Health’s ban, which takes effect Wednesday, comes following findings released this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linking the compound to the outbreak of lung injuries that has sickened more than 2,000 people nationwide. More than 40 people have died.

There have been 15 confirmed cases since April in Washington state. Last month, state health officials adopted an emergency rule banning the sale of flavored vapor products. The rule was extended Monday to include the ban of products containing vitamin E acetate.

State officials say that no processors have reported using vitamin E acetate in their products.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.