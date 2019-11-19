Kato, an adored Kent police dog that survived stabbing, dies of ruptured tumor

KENT, Wash. — The Kent community is mourning the loss of Kato, an adored K9 that survived a stabbing six years ago and let elementary school students shower him with affection when he visited.

Kato died of a ruptured tumor. He was 9-and-a-half years old and served as a K9 in Kent from 2012-2017.

“People always ask cops what their craziest story is,” Kent Police said in a Facebook post. “Kato had many.”

In 2013, Kato was seriously injured when he was stabbed by a domestic violence suspect in Des Moines. He made a full recovery and was back on the streets within weeks.

Kato is also credited with locating another suspect who had assaulted police, leading to a “prolific” shootout that was stopped by a propane tank explosion.

“What was a seemingly unrealistic event was dwarfed by how unrealistic Kato’s survival was. His handler joked that he had ‘9 lives.’ Many more close calls studded his career,” Kent Police said.

Kato also went missing in 2014 and was found using infrared sensors from a helicopter. He was found in a woman’s backyard, police said.

But what Kato’s colleagues remember most isn’t his fine police work: it was his gentle nature and loving temperament.

“What was never in the news was how gentle Kato was outside of work. He did regular visits at elementary schools and would let a crowd of kids swarm him with affection,” police said.

Kent spent his last two years of retirement with his handler and his handler’s family.

“His family is thankful for his unrelenting loyalty, guardianship and devotion. Not just to them, but his Kent Police family and the community as a whole that he served so readily.”