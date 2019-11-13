Rain moves in Thursday night, continues into Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The very mild November weather continues.

Thursday starts out with a little fog but mainly just hazy sunshine and mild, enjoy! Thursday will be a nice day with some reaching 60 degrees.

Thursday night some rain heads into the coast, but the Metro stays dry till Friday morning.

Friday morning will be wet with some standing water on the roads for that commute. Drive with care Friday morning.

Friday afternoon looks dry for most, but the Foothills stay wet. Friday night through Saturday looks dry.

Sunday looks wet, especially the morning hours. Lows near 47 and highs near 55.