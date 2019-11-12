× Death of WSU student at campus fraternity house may be alcohol-related

PULLMAN, Wash. – A 19-year-old Washington State University student died at a campus fraternity house Tuesday morning, and police say his death could be alcohol-related.

According to Pullman Police, officers responded about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 12) to an unresponsive 19-year-old at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on NE Lindon Street.

Police said members of the fraternity had performed CPR on the student, but medics said he was dead when they arrived.

Investigators say the death could be alcohol-related. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will release the student’s name and cause of death.

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Ron McMurray and the Office of the Dean of Students at WSU also responded to offer student support and counseling.

The WSU student’s death is the second death at a fraternity in the past week. A San Diego State University student died after a fraternity event last week. The school’s president suspended 14 fraternities in response to the student’s death.