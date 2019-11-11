Coverage of Seahawks at 49ers starts at 4 p.m. on Q13 FOX
Q13 FOX, official TV partner of Sounders FC, will carry the Victory Parade live Tuesday

Fans prepare to celebrate Sounders MLS Cup victory parade

Posted 4:44 PM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, November 11, 2019
SEATTLE – Tuesday’s celebration parade starts at Westlake Center and ends at Seattle Center near the Space Needle.

On Monday, crews spent the day putting together stages and other infrastructure at the Fisher Pavilion Lawn where the rally is scheduled to take place.

It’s all to get ready for a party many fans say will be larger than life.

Fans also swarmed retailers looking for memorabilia that celebrate the Sounders historic win.

“I got a hat for my son who is three,” said Ashley Savage.

“I got a couple t-shirts,” said Brennan Day. “One for me, one for my dad.”

Shelves at retailers were stacked with shirts and scarves bragging on the Sounders’ second championship win.

“Yesterday was crazier than when we won the Super Bowl,” said Brennan.

Tuesday’s celebration parade is scheduled to begin around noon at Westlake Center then moved towards Seattle Center where a rally is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Even though Tuesday means going back to school or work for many, it’s likely many fans will avoid those responsibilities.

“It’s hard on a Tuesday but you know what,” said Savage. “There is nothing that your kids are going to learn in school on Tuesday afternoon that is more important.”

The Seattle Police department tells Q13 News it will deploy extra officers for Tuesday’s events.

Parking is also expected to be an issue. Anyone planning to attend the events is being encouraged to ride transit.

