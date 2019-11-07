Election Central: Q13 News coverage of 2019 General Election

Brief Saturday showers make way to pleasant weekend weather

Posted 7:07 PM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08PM, November 7, 2019
Data pix.

SEATTLE – Enjoy the amazing weather as it continues into Friday. It will be an awesome day with sun and highs near 58.

Saturday starts out with a few showers but most of the day will be dry. Sunday looks mostly dry for the metro and CenturyLink Field for the MLS Finals, but there will be some mountain showers.

Lows are very mild and sit around 44 degrees and highs are warmer than normal at about 57 degrees.

This current dry stretch will end with a few showers Saturday but even next week looks “mainly dry,” enjoy!

