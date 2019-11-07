Brief Saturday showers make way to pleasant weekend weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Enjoy the amazing weather as it continues into Friday. It will be an awesome day with sun and highs near 58.

Saturday starts out with a few showers but most of the day will be dry. Sunday looks mostly dry for the metro and CenturyLink Field for the MLS Finals, but there will be some mountain showers.

Enjoyed the pretty #Seattle sunset tonight. Then it was gone in like 10 minutes... pic.twitter.com/DWEIZCbvVH — Grace Lim (@GraceLimWX) November 8, 2019

Lows are very mild and sit around 44 degrees and highs are warmer than normal at about 57 degrees.

This current dry stretch will end with a few showers Saturday but even next week looks “mainly dry,” enjoy!