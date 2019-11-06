Authorities searching for driver who fatally injured Convington bicyclist and fled

COVINGTON, Wash. – A bicyclist died at the hospital Wednesday night after he was struck by a car that fled from the scene.

The hit-and-run happened along Wax Road in Covington round 6:30 p.m. Authorities are working to gather information on the suspect vehicle and figure out what led up to the collision.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released, but he was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and later died.

Sadly the bike rider has died. We have no suspect vehicle description at this time. Detectives are asking for anyone with information or saw a vehicle flee the scene to call 911 or KCSO non-emergency at 206/296-3311. https://t.co/BIr1GIKXcf — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) November 7, 2019

The King County Sheriff’s Office has closed off the area as the investigation continues.

If you have any information about this crash, contact authorities at (206) 296-3311.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.