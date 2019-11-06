Authorities searching for driver who fatally injured Convington bicyclist and fled

COVINGTON, Wash. – A bicyclist died at the hospital Wednesday night after he was struck by a car that fled from the scene.
The hit-and-run happened along Wax Road in Covington round 6:30 p.m. Authorities are working to gather information on the suspect vehicle and figure out what led up to the collision.
The identity of the victim hasn’t been released, but he was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and later died.
The King County Sheriff’s Office has closed off the area as the investigation continues.
If you have any information about this crash, contact authorities at (206) 296-3311.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.