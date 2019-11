SEATTLE – Two children are dead after a house fire broke out in Lynnwood Sunday afternoon, according to Snohomish County Fire.

BREAKING: Fire officials say two children have died in a fire at this townhouse complex in Lynnwood #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/EvHyCXpQxe — Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) November 3, 2019

The department says the two-alarm fire broke out at a townhouse near 68th Ave W around 3 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown but firefighters say the victims were children.

The area has been closed off as crews continue to put the fire out and investigate what happened.

Expect delays – 196 ST SW between 68th and 64th is closed both directions. https://t.co/NWgJZAMV30 pic.twitter.com/AWhuwdKPRM — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) November 4, 2019

This story is developing. Check back for updates.