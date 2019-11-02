Healthy Living: Yogurt and fiber can lower lung cancer risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash.,-- Maintaining a diet rich in fiber and yogurt daily may lower your risk of lung cancer, that's according to a new study published in the Journal Jama Oncology.

The study looked at more than one million people worldwide and how the amount of fiber and yogurt they ate impacted their cancer risk. The findings show folks who did both reduced their lung cancer by 33%.

Researchers found that people who consumed about one tub of yogurt daily reduced their risk of lung cancer by 20% compared to those who did not eat yogurt.

Participants who had an overall high-fiber diet lowered their risk of a deadly disease by about 15%. The finding shows folks who did both reduced their lung cancer by 33%.

Health experts credit prebiotic and probiotic properties for positive results. However, it remains unclear what type of fiber or yogurt were taken into account.