‘Emergency situation’ forces evacuation of Arlington High School
Watch a special edition of Q13 News at 3 p.m. ahead of the World Series
Programming alert: How to rescan your TV to keep watching JOEtv with your antenna

‘Emergency situation’ forces evacuation of Arlington High School

Posted 11:50 AM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, October 22, 2019

Arlington High School in Arlington, Washington.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — An “emergency situation” forced the evacuation of Arlington High School in western Washington on Tuesday.

A message sent to parents said it appeared that a “homemade smoke device” was set off in a bathroom. All students and staff were safe.

Parents were asked not to come to campus. The Arlington School District said students who normally take the bus will be transported to Haller Middle School.

Students who normally walk or drive will be released for the day once attendance is taken.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.