'Emergency situation' forces evacuation of Arlington High School

ARLINGTON, Wash. — An “emergency situation” forced the evacuation of Arlington High School in western Washington on Tuesday.

A message sent to parents said it appeared that a “homemade smoke device” was set off in a bathroom. All students and staff were safe.

Parents were asked not to come to campus. The Arlington School District said students who normally take the bus will be transported to Haller Middle School.

Students who normally walk or drive will be released for the day once attendance is taken.

