I-5 shut down in both directions south of Olympia after semi-trailer crash

SEATTLE – A major accident in Thurston County shut down both directions of I-5 Monday afternoon, according to WSDOT.

The crash happened near Maytown, which is about nine miles south of Olympia, around 1 p.m. WSP says a semi jackknifed along the northbound highway and another tractor-trailer collided into it, forcing the semi through the median and oncoming traffic had to swerve to avoid it.

No one was injured, but WSDOT says it will be several hours before the highway is completely reopened.

Here's what we're up against in #Maytown All SB lanes are blocked. NB lanes are using the shoulder. Please detour via the 93rd/SR 121 or delay your trips if possible.

WSDOT is asking drivers to stay away from the area if they can and provided an alternative route using 93rd Avenue and SR-121.

The crash scattered debris across the highway, and crews are working to repair the median before reopening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.