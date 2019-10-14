Native nations demand demolition of 3 Columbia River dams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE DALLES, Ore. - Two Washington tribes made a historic move Monday after demanding drastic measures to save northwest salmon and preserve Native American culture.

The Yakama and Lummi Nations called for the removal of three lower Columbia River dams.

The tribes say eliminating the three dams - the Bonneville, the Dalles and John Day dams - is the only hope for the dwindling salmon population and the orcas that rely on the fish.

However, the dams provide electricity to more than two million homes in the northwest each year and are along a key route for transporting commercial goods.

It`s a bold vision of a free-flowing river where hydroelectric power is king. The river was once a place where salmon used to be king before the dams dominated the landscape.

The Yakama Nation says they never consented to the construction of these dams more than six decades ago. They say it violates their treaty rights and has decimated their fishing and cultural sites.

It wasn`t that long ago when the dams didn`t exist.

Many Native Americans at Celilo Park remembered what the river looked like in the 1950s and before. They say the vast, quiet river used to be a rush of waterfalls known as Celilo Falls, and Native Americans would fish from the cliffs – saying the salmon were so plentiful, you could walk across the river on their backs.

“We have a choice, and it`s one or the other,” Yakama Nation Council Chairman JoDe Goudy declared. “Dams or salmon.”

“I would really like to see the removal because all I`ve seen is progress ruin the landscape of the river,” said Karen Jim Whitford, who grew up near Celilo Falls. “I`ve seen progress take too much.”

The Yakama Nation claims the dams were created under the original justification of Doctrine of Discovery, where Christian Europeans automatically seized native lands.

When the dams were built, the government settled with the indigenous people of Celilo Falls for roughly $30 million for taking away their cultural site.

But now, they say the nations never consented to the construction and with decimated salmon runs, now demanding the state take them down.